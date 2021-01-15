Stellantis opening bell ceremonies for its introduction on the financial markets of Paris, Milan and New York

In celebration of the first day of Stellantis – formed from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA – John Elkann, Chairman, Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will ring the traditional opening bell of the three stock exchanges where Stellantis shares will be listed.

Stellantis shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Borsa Italiana in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021 and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The NYSE is closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

SOURCE: PSA Group