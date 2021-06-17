Stefan Thyssen takes over the reins at MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus UK has announced the appointment of Stefan Thyssen as Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus UK has announced the appointment of Stefan Thyssen as Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.

Stefan Thyssen succeeds Thomas Hemmerich who has been appointed the role of Managing Director for the National Sales Company, Korea, which also includes responsibility for the Austral/Asia region.

Currently Head of MAN Truck & Bus Scandinavia, Stefan Thyssen will take up his new position on 1st July 2021.

Stefan began his career with MAN Truck & Bus in 2007. He has worked in a variety of roles including Business Development, Corporate Planning, Program Management and Group Controlling, all based out of MAN Truck & Bus, Munich, Germany. In 2017 Stefan moved to MAN Truck & Bus UK, into the role of Finance Director, based at UK headquarters in Swindon. In 2020, Stefan became Managing Director of MAN Scandinavia, covering the markets of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, based in Copenhagen.

In a statement, Executive Board Member for Sales & Marketing MAN Truck & Bus SE, Goran Nyberg, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Stefan to lead the team in the UK, a market area which is already, due to his previous role as UK Financial Director, familiar to him.

“Stefan’s broad experience within MAN comprehensively demonstrates a deep understanding of the strategically important UK market. Because of Stefan’s past the relationships with UK customers, the dealer network and the MAN Truck & Bus team is already established and we all wish him well for the future.”

Stefan commented: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to head up MAN Truck & Bus UK and I’m very much looking forward to once again meeting with customers, the dealer network and the team.

“Given the importance of the UK market, I want to continue the focus of strengthening our established footprint and ensure that our customers receive an industry leading level of support through our mature, highly focussed and strategically located dealer network.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus