Statement regarding appointment of Luca de Meo as CEO of Alliance partner Renault

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. welcomes the Renault board of directors’ appointment of Luca de Meo as CEO.

Over the last 20 years, Nissan and its Alliance partner Renault have worked together to forge a unique and successful partnership based on defining common goals and leveraging individual strengths, while respecting each company’s identity and autonomy based on a win-win spirit. As a key source of competitive advantage and a driver of long-term sustainable growth, Nissan sees the Alliance as essential to its performance recovery. Nissan will continue to work to reinforce collaboration in existing and new areas across the Alliance.

“I am very happy with the Renault Board’s decision to appoint Luca de Meo as CEO,” said Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO Makoto Uchida. “We are all looking forward to working closely with him and our Alliance partners in our efforts to support mutually profitable growth.”

SOURCE: Nissan