Ssangyong launches its all-new Korando for Europe at Geneva

SsangYong is launching its all-new Korando – the fourth generation to carry the name, and follows on from the SIV-2 design concept first seen at the Geneva motor show in 2016. It will go on sale across Europe from mid-2019, with an EV based on the e-SIV concept to follow.

New SsangYong Korando

Commented Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company www.smotor.com/en “This new Korando is further proof of the quantum change in direction that SsangYong has embarked on, and exemplifies this through contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, the latest in safety, and new power options which will soon include electrification.

“This revolution in our product philosophy was first evident in Tivoli, followed by Tivoli XLV, Rexton and then the Musso pick-up, and at each launch the media commented positively on the remarkable step changes the brand was making.

“Now we are going even further, with an all-new product which we believe will compete head-on with anything currently available in the mainstream SUV C-segment, yet will beat them all on value!”

SOURCE: SsangYong