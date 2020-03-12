Ssangyong announces new addition to its dealer network: ‘fine cars’

SsangYong Motors UK is excited to announce a new dealer to its growing network, Fine Cars trading as Fine Cars SsangYong. As SsangYong continues to develop with new, quality products and invests into attractive awareness campaigns, it’s no wonder the brand is welcoming new dealers each month.

Fine Cars SsangYong, who also operate the Kia franchise in Lee-on-the-Solent, first opened its doors in 1982 and are still a family owned business today. Fine Cars has four sites including two show rooms, and offer a range of services, which encompasses new & used car sales, servicing, car rental and MOT’s.

Nick Laird, Managing Director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fine Cars to the SsangYong brand given the dealership’s well established history and time of service, we are confident this will be a successful partnership and remain on track to reach our goal of ninety franchised dealers by the end of 2020.”

The dealership pride themselves on customer satisfaction and just last year, won ‘2019 Franchised Workshop of the Year’ with Car Dealer Magazine.

Brett Duke of Fine Cars commented; “Fine Cars have kick-started 2020 with massively positive momentum and we are delighted to adopt the SsangYong business for Gosport, Portsmouth, and surrounding areas. The SsangYong product range does not conflict with our existing new car operations, but it does add four key vehicle types, including an LCV in the Musso, to increase customer choice and give us more opportunities to secure conquest business. The SsangYong franchise is a perfect fit for our well-presented showroom in Gosport. We look forward to a long, cooperative and mutually prosperous business partnership with SsangYong Motors UK, and their experienced team.”

