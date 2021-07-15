Splash and dash; Ford fragrance shows petrol fans they won’t miss out with Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford has created a premium fragrance for those who crave the performance of the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT yet still hold a fondness for the evocative smells of traditional petrol cars

In a Ford-commissioned survey, one in five drivers said the smell of petrol is what they’d miss most when swapping to an electric vehicle, with almost 70 per cent claiming they would miss the smell of petrol to some degree. Petrol also ranked as a more popular scent than both wine and cheese, and almost identically to the smell of new books.

The new scent is designed to help usher these drivers into the future of driving through their sense of smell. Rather than just smelling like petrol though, Mach-Eau is designed to please the nose of any wearer; a high-end fragrance that fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage.

Ford revealed the fragrance this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual event that attracts petrolheads from across the globe. The scent, which is not available to buy, is part of Ford’s ongoing mission to help dispel myths around electric cars and convince traditional car enthusiasts of the potential of electric vehicles.

After all, almost a quarter (24 per cent) of survey respondents claimed they would miss the performance of petrol cars if they made the swap, yet the Mach-E GT’s 487 PS, 860 Nm all-electric powertrain supports a new level of Ford fun-to-drive experience with a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time of just 3.7 seconds. Figures that no performance car fan should turn their nose up at.

