Spark EV Technology joins the Global Alliance on AI for Industry and Manufacturing to drive sustainability in industry

Spark EV Technology has joined the Global Alliance on AI for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global), launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The zero-emission vehicle range prediction specialist has joined global companies from the technology and manufacturing sectors in the AIM Global. The initiative was launched to foster industrial collaborations to help achieve global sustainable development goals.

Recognising the significant potential AI has for industry, both in opportunity and risk, the members of the alliance have pledged to ensure their use of AI is transparent, accountable and collaborative, meeting key standards of ethics and global regulations.

Spark EV Technology’s software products combine advanced physics models and machine learning algorithms utilising real-time vehicle and environmental data to improve energy efficiency and provide personalised range prediction models for zero emission vehicles, helping manufacturers and fleets switch to sustainable mobility.

Following a recent collaboration with mobility technology leader AVL, Spark EV Technology is expanding its technology from EV into hydrogen vehicles initially focusing on fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) applications working with commercial vehicle manufacturers, initially in the commercial vehicle market.

Justin Ott, CEO of Spark EV Technology, said: “We are proud to be a part of the alliance, and to join UNIDO’s call to action for the responsible use of AI. The alliance’s goal towards sustainable development aligns with our vision at Spark EV Technology, as we work with manufacturers to help accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles.”

Ana Paula Nishio, Chief of Digital Transformation and AI Strategies Division of UNIDO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Spark EV Technology to AIM Global. We want the advancement of AI to go beyond mere competitive considerations, and to serve a higher purpose. By working with like-minded organisations leading the innovation in this area, we are striving towards a global landscape where AI becomes a driving force for sustainable and inclusive development, in alignment with the UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals.”

