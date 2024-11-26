South Africa: Omoda and Jaecoo: What’s coming for 2025

Brand O&J—the Chery Group division comprising the Omoda and Jaecoo marques—entered the South African market in 2023 with the launch of the Omoda C5

Brand O&J—the Chery Group division comprising the Omoda and Jaecoo marques—entered the South African market in 2023 with the launch of the Omoda C5. Since then, the lineup has grown with the addition of the J7 and, more recently, the C9.

Local consumers have embraced Omoda and Jaecoo’s competitively priced premium SUVs, with strong sales across the board. Looking ahead to 2025, both marques are gearing up to expand their respective ranges further, entering new segments and catering to an even broader audience.

“The upcoming Omoda and Jaecoo additions in 2025 reflect our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of South African consumers. With the introduction of PHEV and EVs, alongside our traditional offerings, Brand O&J is expanding into new segments,” said Hans Greyling, General Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa. “There will be something for everyone—whether it’s electrified sustainability, luxury, performance.”

Omoda

C7

The strikingly styled C7, positioned between the C5 and C9, is set to arrive in 2025. It boasts bold styling and a generous specification list and features a distinctive X-shaped grille, which lends the front fascia an unmistakable presence. The frameless grille is complemented by slim headlights that flow with the sleek bodywork, creating a dynamic yet sophisticated appearance.

Measuring 4,621 mm in length, the C7 is compact enough for urban driving, but the generous 2,700 mm wheelbase provides ample room for occupants and luggage. The interior exudes elegance, with premium materials, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, and a 14-speaker sound system heightening the luxury experience.

C9 PHEV

Omoda introduced the C9 in October. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, delivering 192 kW and 400 N.m of torque via an eight-speed automatic transmission. In 2025, the C9 lineup will expand with the introduction of the C9 PHEV, marking the brand’s foray into electrification in South Africa.

The C9 PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that receives electrical assistance from up to three motors. While local specifications are yet to be confirmed, the C9 plug-in hybrid will deliver an efficient and sustainable luxury SUV experience without compromising performance or refinement.

Jaecoo

J5

Positioned below the popular J7, the all-new Jaecoo J5 marks the brand’s first entry into the popular SUV segment. It borrows styling cues from its larger sibling, featuring prominent vertical grille slats and squared-off styling that perfectly balances upmarket and rugged styling elements.

Inside, the J5 stands out from the crowd with a 13.2-inch touchscreen and the largest panoramic glass roof in its class, elevating it above the competition. Other impressive features include an advanced air filtration system, smart climate control, and pet-friendly accessories, making it a versatile compact SUV.

J6

The all-electric J6 will also be available in South Africa next year. It will offer consumers a premium battery-powered crossover with light off-roading capability. As the first fully electric vehicle to wear the Jaecoo badge, the J6 will attract adventure-minded enthusiasts with a passion for sustainability.

In other markets, the J6 has two powertrain options. The 2WD variant delivers up to 184 kW and 220 N.m of torque, while the 4WD version boosts outputs to 279 kW and 385 N.m, ensuring strong performance, regardless of the terrain.

J6 luxury features include electrically adjustable front seats, an available massage function for the front row, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen. Final specifications and pricing for South Africa will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

J7 PHEV

The Jaecoo J7 has proven to be a popular option amongst South African consumers. Adding a plug-in hybrid will bolster appeal, offering buyers an efficient J7 that emits fewer emissions without sacrificing performance. With the introduction of the J7 PHEV and J6, Jaecoo can provide consumers with traditional ICE, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric vehicles at a reasonable price.

In a recent 1,300 km endurance test conducted in China, the J7 PHEV averaged a fuel-use figure of 3.3L/100 km, considerably lower than the 5.99L/100 km rating. A 90 km all-electric range can be expected, but the test yielded results of 125.2 km. Of course, these figures are subject to change once the J7 PHEV reaches South Africa.

J8

Arriving in 2025, the J8 will occupy the top spot in the Jaecoo lineup. This luxury SUV offers seating for up to seven passengers, wrapped in premium materials and equipped with all the features one would expect from a flagship model. In international markets, the J8 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine delivering 195 kW and 400 N.m of torque. A plug-in hybrid variant is also available overseas but has yet to be confirmed for South Africa.

