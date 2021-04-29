SMMT: UK engine production rises 31.7% in March

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

These figures must be set in context as output in March 2020 was severely impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which closed factories. UK engine production in the first quarter is down and the immediate outlook remains challenging. Companies are working tirelessly to maintain cross border trade, deal with Covid, and manage global component shortages, most obviously of semiconductors. It’s critical, therefore, that measures are taken to support UK automotive manufacturing competitiveness in the months ahead.