ŠKODA VISION IN: Design sketches provide first impressions of the exterior of the concept study for India

Solid, striking, muscular: Two design sketches give a first impression of the extroverted exterior of the new ŠKODA VISION IN. The approximately 4.26-metre-long concept study is a forerunner of a compact SUV designed especially for the Indian market, the production of which will start in 2020. The VISION IN will make its first public appearance at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi (5 to 12 February).

The first design sketch shows the dynamic front of the visually compelling SUV concept study. In addition to a wide bonnet, a large ŠKODA grille with solid ribs shapes the visual impression. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium.

The second sketch illustrates a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights; an additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated ŠKODA lettering is prominently positioned in the centre of the rear; an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath.

As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO is leading the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands on the Indian sub-continent. Several cross-brand ŠKODA and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which the Czech car manufacturer is developing with a focus on India and Indian customers. The new localised sub-compact platform is being showcased for the first time in the ŠKODA VISION IN.

