Škoda secures larger slice of UK new car market in 2017

ŠKODA UK has ended 2017 on a high, with 79,758 vehicles new car registrations. In the face of a declining overall UK market (down 5.65 per cent to 2.54 million cars), ŠKODA has grown its share of new car registrations by 0.16 per cent to a record 3.14 per cent overall.

Every model in the ŠKODA range played its part in the success. The Octavia was the most popular model, with 20,493 cars finding new homes (9,435 hatches; 11,058 estate).

Next up was the Fabia with 19,275 cars registered, 14,757 of them hatches and 4,518 estates – the latter taking over 28% of the segment share.

In its final year on sale, the brand’s much-loved Yeti was the third-most popular ŠKODA model with 11,538 cars registered.

The brand’s flagship Superb registered its best ever performance in the UK with 10,810 registrations, up 6.3 per cent on 2016 (6,165 estates and 4,645 hatchbacks).

The Kodiaq, which went on sale in April, made its mark with 6,664 registrations in 2017.

Commenting on the record performance, Duncan Movassaghi, Director of ŠKODA UK, said: “These figures demonstrate yet again the phenomenal momentum ŠKODA is enjoying in the UK. Interest in ŠKODA cars is at a record-high. Customers have long recognised ŠKODA as a brand that delivers great quality at outstanding value for money. Now, with strong design featured on our new models, we are attracting more new customers than ever before.

“We’ve implemented some standout initiatives this year, including ŠKODA Live tour and our Real Life Test Drive scheme, which have returned impressive results. With the imminent launch of the all-new Karoq, 2018 is set to be another busy year.”

