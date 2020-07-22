ŠKODA celebrates world premiere of new ENYAQ iV in Prague on 1 September

With the new ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA is taking a big step forward in implementing its electromobility strategy. The all-electric SUV is ŠKODA’s first series-production vehicle to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB). The Czech car manufacturer has now released a picture of the vehicle’s silhouette, offering a foretaste of its most important new model this year. The ŠKODA ENYAQ iV combines brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience.

The silhouette of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV gives an idea of the proportions of the brand’s new flagship. A short front section and an elongated roofline create a dynamic exterior while at the same time offering a generous amount of space typical of the brand. The new SUV has a similarly spacious interior as the ŠKODA KODIAQ, despite being shorter in length than a ŠKODA OCTAVIA.

The ENYAQ iV is available with a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, three battery sizes and five power levels. The ENYAQ iV can be charged quickly, with a maximum capacity of 125 kW. It has a range of up to 500 kilometres in the WLTP cycle, making this practical, fully battery-powered SUV the perfect companion for everyday driving.

The presentation of ŠKODA’s new top model is a highlight of the celebrations marking the company’s 125th anniversary. The premiere of this milestone in ŠKODA’s history will be broadcast live from the Czech capital, Prague, on 1 September 2020. It can be watched on the ŠKODA storyboard and various other social media channels.

