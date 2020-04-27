ŠKODA AUTO resumes production at its Czech plants

At 6:00 this morning, production at ŠKODA AUTO’s three Czech plants recommenced. In consultation with the KOVO trade union, the production of vehicles and components was resumed in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí. A wide range of hygiene and safety precautions have been put in place to protect the staff’s health.

ŠKODA AUTO had shut down production at its Czech sites on 18 March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 39 days after the temporary closure of the plants, production has now resumed as of 6:00 this morning.

The all-embracing set of hygiene and safety measures include equipping the workforce with either protective face masks or respirators. ŠKODA AUTO is also providing plenty of disinfectant, and posters remind the company’s members of staff about general precautions, such as keeping a safe distance from others, refraining from shaking hands, regularly washing or disinfecting their hands, and coughing and sneezing into their sleeves. In addition, random temperature checks are carried out at the entrances of the company premises.

ŠKODA AUTO is informing its workforce about the protective measures at all sites in the Czech Republic using leaflets and posters as well as through various digital channels. Managers and supervisors are also familiarising their teams with the specific safety precautions for their respective departments.

SOURCE: ŠKODA