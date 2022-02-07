ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab peer-to-peer carsharing platform ‘HoppyGo’ records successful 2021

The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab carsharing platform HoppyGo continues on its road to success

The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab carsharing platform HoppyGo continues on its road to success. In 2021, it recorded around 150.000 users and saw an increase of 50 percent in new registrations compared to the previous year. In addition, the peer-to-peer carsharing platform was rolled out in Poland and Slovakia. The number of rental days booked via HoppyGo increased by one third last year. New features in HoppyGo now make it even easier to rent and use e-cars.

“Carsharing concepts are economical, sustainable and increasingly popular. HoppyGo users love the platform, because it offers them the choice of the right vehicle for all needs at any time, for any occasion and it is simple to use. It offers them flexible rental conditions for a fair price, which is appreciated by our customers not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Poland and Slovakia.” Jarmila Plachá, Head of ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab

The number of HoppyGo users increased by about 50 per cent last year compared to 2020 and now stands at more than 150,000 users. In the Czech Republic alone, the mobility platform recorded 26,000 new user registrations in the past twelve months. In response to the growing popularity, HoppyGo also launched in Poland (15,000 registered users) and Slovakia (6,300 registered users). The number of rental days per user rose by one third compared to the previous year, and the average rental period also increased from 4.2 to currently 4.7 days, mainly thanks to a strong summer season. The platform managed to almost double sales in the Czech Republic.

The HoppyGo app is easier than ever to use, and signing up and booking vehicles is now even more intuitive. In addition, owners of electric vehicles can monitor the battery level, find out the remaining range and approximate charging times as well as view the energy bill for the rental period.

The HoppyGo Platform has been connecting car owners who want to lend out their vehicles to potential renters since 2018. All they need to do is register the vehicle and then verify the stored data. Renters can make a booking via the smartphone app or website.

The platform also offers the opportunity to test drive vehicles. After the market launch of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, HoppyGo users could test drive the new all-electric SUV for up to four days. The ENYAQ iV had a 90% occupancy rate, with users driving an average distance of 530 kilometres. In Slovakia, the vehicle with the most rental days over the course of the year was the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. ŠKODA AUTO also plans to rent out the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV on the HoppyGo platform after its upcoming market launch.

Alongside HoppyGo, the ecosystem for intelligent, individual mobility developed by ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab also includes the services BeRider (eScooter-Sharing), Uniqway (student carsharing), Citymove (urban mobility app) and KLIQ (platform for fleet car sharing).

SOURCE: ŠKODA