SKF wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award

SKF was named a 2018 Automotive News PACE Award winner at an awards ceremony on April 9 in Detroit. The prestigious award recognizes OE vehicle suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

SKF was recognized for its Scotseal X-Treme wheel end seal. Scotseal X-Treme is the latest addition to SKF’s well established line of wheel-end seals for drive, steer and trailer axles. It offers the vehicle service market and OE truck and trailer manufacturers outstanding reliability and long life in the harshest of operating conditions.

“At SKF we continually strive to be an innovative technology partner for our customers, not just a supplier of bearings and seals. We are very proud to achieve this recognition for a game-changing product with superior performance,” says Cengiz R Shevket, Vice President, Innovation and Customer Value, Americas, Automotive Market.

The 24th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News, and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers who contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

