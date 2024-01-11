Siemens acquires Heliox, specialist in eBus and eTruck fast charging solutions

Heliox expands Siemens eMobility’s offering for the growing eBus and eTruck charging market, and for depot and fleet solutions

Siemens AG has completed the acquisition of Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast charging solutions, serving eBus and eTruck fleets and passenger vehicles. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Heliox employs approximately 330 people.

The acquisition complements Siemens’ existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging. Heliox’s portfolio also extends Siemens’ market reach, primarily in Europe and North America, while improving capabilities in power electronics. Heliox’s mobile, scalable and parallel charging solutions will enable Siemens to serve these markets better.

Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Smart Infrastructure and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG said: “We are witnessing unparalleled growth in the EV charging infrastructure market. DC fast charging solutions for eBus and eTruck fleets are considered the fastest growing segment here. With the acquisition of Heliox, Siemens eMobility is well-positioned to serve our customers worldwide.”

Next to DC fast charging solutions, Heliox offers charger monitoring and energy management services. This expands Siemens eMobility’s IoT product portfolio and strengthens its digitalization and software offering.

The combination of the two companies’ charging portfolios creates a strong offering for eBus and eTruck customers. Heliox is set to benefit from Siemens’ industrialization capabilities, global sales network and infrastructure, enabling it to scale up its production and meet increasing customer demand.

Siemens eMobility is part of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. It offers IoT-enabled hardware, software and services for AC and DC charging from 11 kW to 1 megawatt for a broad range of applications. Siemens acquired Heliox from private equity firm Waterland and an entity owned by a group of employees and individual shareholders.

SOURCE: Siemens