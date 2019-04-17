Shanghai Auto Show 2019: New e-mobility NVH challenges and Vibracoustic solutions

Under the motto “Create a better life”, this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, the leading trade show for the automobile industry in Asia, is all about the future of mobility and the current trends in the automotive industry. With China being the largest sales market for vehicles with alternative drive trains, it has a particularly high demand for products for electric vehicles. Vibracoustic, a leading global automotive NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) expert, provides innovative solutions for e-mobility NVH challenges and has a strong market position in China. At the Shanghai Auto Show, which takes place from 16 – 25 April 2019, furthermore BENTELER and Vibracoustic will showcase their partnership in the development of E-Chassis solutions.

China, followed by the USA, is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully electric vehicles. Experts assume that the production of electric vehicles in China will surpass the two-million mark by 2022 and will reach almost three million vehicles by 2025. In order to promote the development and introduction of electric vehicles and thus improve air quality in China’s megacities, the Chinese government has introduced numerous tax incentives and subsidies for automotive manufacturers and consumers. In addition, since the beginning of 2019, automotive manufacturers have had to generate a minimum rate of ten per cent of their sales with plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. This figure is set to rise to twelve per cent in 2020. Therefore, there is a demand for solutions from suppliers who are already addressing e-mobility with their products.

New e-mobility NVH challenges and Vibracoustic solutions

In electric vehicles in particular, vibrations and irritating noises are perceived more prominently due to the absence of engine noises in the interior of the vehicle. That means that there is increased awareness for completely new types of vibrations and noises as well as external influences. The demand for NVH solutions is therefore high. Vibracoustic supplies innovative and customized solutions such as specially developed motor mounts and dampers. These are tuned to address and dampen the high frequency excitations of the electric motor in order to minimize the impact on the passengers. On the chassis side, highly robust chassis mounts address the additional weight and therewith higher loads on the chassis of electric vehicles. These solutions enable automotive manufacturers to stand out among competitors and offer increased comfort and safety.

SOURCE: Vibracoustic