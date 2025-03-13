Setra low-entry buses in high demand

HLB Hessenbus GmbH, ww mobility GmbH and the private bus company Alpenland Express operate their routes with new Setra MultiClass LE vehicles

20 Setra MultiClass LE for HLB Hessenbus

The Hessian company is taking delivery of 20 Setra S 515 LE. The platformless low‑entry buses are each equipped with 36 seats and 58 standing spaces, a widened centre aisle and a 360‑degree camera.

The 12.2‑metre‑long buses are among the first vehicles to be delivered by the Setra brand with two double‑leaf inward swiveling doors.

The two‑axle vehicles are powered by the OM 936 in-line six-cylinder engine

with a displacement of 7.7 litres and an output of 220 kW (299 hp).

With its locations in Kassel, Butzbach and Hofheim, HLB Hessenbus GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of Hessische Landesbahn GmbH and is responsible for local bus transport within the group. The new Setra buses are used on behalf of the Main-Taunus transport company.

10 x Setra MultiClass for the Western Forest

ww mobility GmbH in Rhineland‑Palatinate is taking on new routes in the Western Forest.

The company – a combination of Bohr Omnibus GmbH, Jung Bus GmbH, König’s Reisen GmbH and RVB Reuter Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH – is deploying ten new S 515 LE vehicles on behalf of the Rhine-Mosel Transport Association (VRM). The 12.2‑metre‑long vehicles are each equipped with 37 seats and 48 standing spaces and a space for wheelchairs. In addition, the low‑entry buses each have a passenger counting system on board.

Among other things, Traffic Sign Assist supports the driver. This system compares the current speed of the vehicle with the permissible vehicle speed and warns the driver if the permitted speed is exceeded.

The two‑axle vehicles are powered by the OM 936 in‑line six‑cylinder engine with a displacement of 7.7 litres and an output of 260 kW (353 hp).

S 515 LE with mountain silhouette in Upper Bavaria

Two Setra buses for the anniversary: as part of the 75th anniversary of his company Alpenland-Reisen, Christian Pletschacher took delivery of a new S 515 LE. The low‑entry Setra MultiClass bus will be followed by an S 515 HD Setra ComfortClass coach in the summer.

On behalf of Regionalverkehr Oberbayern GmbH, the 12.2‑metre‑long low‑entry bus is used on public transport routes in the districts of Traunstein and Rosenheim. However, the managing director, who is the third generation to run the family business, also uses the

S 515 LE for excursions, including as a “Mozart Express” to Salzburg and as a “Watzmann Express” for trips to the Königssee lake in the Berchtesgadener Land district.

For this reason, the two-axle vehicle, which features a mountain silhouette, is equipped with high-quality route seating with leather piping and a refrigerator.

The 49-seater bus is powered by an OM 936 in-line six-cylinder engine with an output of 260 kW (353 hp).

Founded in 1950, the company from Siegsdorf in Upper Bavaria already has Setra 100 model series vehicles in its fleet and currently offers hire services including school and company excursions, club trips as well as day, short- and long-distance trips.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck