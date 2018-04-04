Senior Management changes at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK

Mercedes-Benz Cars UK today announced that Rachael Thompson joins the business as Sales Director, at the start of the second half of the year.

Rachael joins Mercedes-Benz Cars UK from Jaguar Land Rover, where she has been the UK Sales Director. Having previously worked in a number of roles across Audi, Volkswagen and Ford, Rachael brings with her considerable experience of new car sales operations.

Krishan Bodhani, currently Head of smart and Product Management, Mercedes-Benz Cars, will move into the role of Used Cars and Remarketing Director, with immediate effect.

Since joining the company in 2015 as Head of smart, Krishan has been instrumental in delivering record-breaking sales results.

An announcement regarding Krishan’s successor will be made in due course.

Gary Savage, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: “I am looking forward to working with Rachael and Krishan to further develop and strengthen our business success.”

