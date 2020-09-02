SEAT Tarraco extends its appeal with front-wheel drive 2.0 litre TDI 150PS DSG version

SEAT continues to push its position in the market, appealing to a growing customer base with a range of vehicles that meet the demands of a varied lifestyle. And the introduction of the front-wheel drive 2.0 litre TDI 150PS DSG version of the SEAT Tarraco adds yet another dimension to the model.

Until now, when equipped with a TDI engine, the Tarraco was available either in front-wheel drive with manual gearbox or in 4Drive linked to a DSG gearbox. The introduction of the front wheel drive 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG changes that, as the Tarraco now becomes available with a combination of a TDI engine with front-wheel drive and DSG.

The new iteration will further spread the SEAT Tarraco’s choice not only amongst fleet customers but also to private ones across markets where the combination of front wheel drive, diesel and DSG plays a key role thanks to its improved efficiency and fuel consumption.

The 2.0 litre TDI unit produces 150PS (110kW) of power between 3,000 and 4,200rpm and 360Nm of torque, supplying enough performance to match the needs of anyone getting behind the wheel no matter what their journey entails.

The engine is linked to a DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox that makes shifting smoother and faster, providing a more dynamic experience behind the steering wheel, while also increasing comfort levels for the occupants.

With CO 2 emissions of 140-157 g/km based on the WLTP test cycle and fuel consumption of 5.4-6.0 litres/100km, the big brother in SEAT’s SUV line-up becomes an even more competitive option, without compromising any of its dynamic ability.

With Style, Xcellence and FR trim levels available, and five- and seven-seat options open, customers can match the performance, practicality and style attributes they need to meet their lifestyle. The SEAT Tarraco, designed and developed at SEAT’s headquarters, in Martorell and produced in Wolfsburg, has contributed to the brand’s increased worldwide presence, and now the family continues to grow. The introduction of this front-wheel drive 2.0 litre TDI 150PS DSG model, will be followed by the launch of a plug-in hybrid version at the beginning of 2021.