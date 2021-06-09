SEAT S.A. appoints Sven Schuwirth as Director of Digital Business and Product Strategy

Schuwirth takes up the new role with the aim of boosting the business digital ecosystem around the company’s products and services

SEAT S.A. has appointed Sven Schuwirth as Director of Digital Business and Product Strategy. Schuwirth will take up his position as of July 1st and will report to the company President Wayne Griffiths. The executive takes on the new role with the aim of boosting the digital business and the product strategy of SEAT and CUPRA.

Sven Schuwirth has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the automotive industry in the areas of sales and marketing, spending most of his career at Volkswagen Group for AUDI AG. Since 2019, he has been responsible for the growth of digitalisation at AUDI AG, leading projects that have focused on driving the digitalisation of sales and offering customers a seamless, emotional and simple brand experience, both online and offline and across all touchpoints.

SEAT S.A. President Wayne Griffiths said: “Sven Schuwirth is a very skilled executive who in recent years has become a benchmark for digitalisation. He has a great vision for digital transformation. His appointment will allow us to enhance the integral experience across our products and services and advance the way we interact with customers via emotional brand experiences.”

After studying Business Management and Engineering at the Technical University of Berlin and at the University of California, Schuwirth started his career at AUDI AG in 1999. In 2004, he was appointed Head of Brand Development and Corporate Identity. In his position as Head of Brand Strategy, he was responsible for product, portfolio and communication strategy as of 2008.

From 2009 to 2016, Schuwirth was Head of Brand Development and Digitalization. After that, he was responsible for Digital Business at AUDI AG. In 2019 he returned to AUDI AG, after a year at BMW AG, to take charge of the newly established “Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience” division. Since April 1. 2020, Schuwirth has focused on premium services in and around the car and new mobility services, establishing a digital ecosystem and digital commerce.

SOURCE: SEAT