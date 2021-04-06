SEAT brings new excitement to Ibiza and Arona with an evolution in the exterior and a revolution in the interior

SEAT is bringing new vigour to its urban vehicles with a youthful spirit, as it adds an evolution in the exterior and a revolution in the interior to its ever-popular SEAT Ibiza and Arona models.

The SEAT Ibiza is an iconic model of the brand’s success. Since its introduction back in 1984, the small hatchback has established itself as the most successful vehicle to ever roll off SEAT’s production line. And the refreshed version is aiming to maintain that winning mentality.

It is joined by the improved SEAT Arona urban SUV which delivers a more robust exterior design and greater off-road character, so even on the clamouring streets of the city, it feels safer and able to cope with whatever is thrown its way.

“The SEAT Ibiza has been a cornerstone of the brand’s success, with close to 6 million vehicles sold over its five generations, while the SEAT Arona is a clear pillar in the range, being the 2nd most sold SEAT model last year,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT and CUPRA. “The updated and upgraded facelift of both models adds to the vehicles’ incredible attributes to deliver an even more complete offering whilst refreshing the cars’ design.”

The world has become increasingly digitalised and connected, and the SEAT Ibiza and Arona are ready to be part of the journey, keeping their youthful spirit and adding greater intuitiveness, functionality and perceived quality to the interior space, achieved through improved design language and increased levels of technology.

SOURCE: SEAT