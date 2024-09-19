Scania introduces ProDriver – created for drivers, with drivers

A fun but practical digital coaching service for professional driver development suited for long-haul and regional, with up to 5% more fuel saving Data straight from source helps drivers adopt sustainable driving habits

Scania now introduces Scania ProDriver, a fully digital coaching service that takes driver development to a new level. It promises as much as a five percent fuel saving, when turning insights into actions in a fun but practical process that is inspired by gamified learning rather than traditional training or tips.

“It is about empowering the drivers with increased knowledge and is a way to effortlessly learn new skills on a 24/7 basis,” says Andrea Wetterberg, Head of Services Portfolio at Scania. “With this service we can help our customers reduce their fuel consumption and improve their overall Total Cost of Ownership, as well as help them meet their sustainability targets.

“It’s great that we now have a digital service focused on drivers. They are the ones who have a direct impact on how well our combustion engine (ICE) trucks perform out on the roads. Our aim is to make it fun and rewarding to be a fuel-efficient driver.”

ProDriver is accessed via the Scania Driver app and My Scania. It is intended for trucks with combustion engines and is most suitable for long-haul and regional operations, while also usable in other assignments. The service is built on driving parameters such as idling, anticipation and coasting, and it uses actual driving data to transform knowledge into new, sustainable driving habits.

For many years Scania has provided the much appreciated Driver Evaluation service. Now with ProDriver as an addition to Scania’s Driver Management Services, Scania can also support drivers in understanding how to change their driving behaviour and, just as importantly give them the motivation to do so.

Drivers will be provided with snappy, tangible learning material such as texts, videos and audio lessons, as well as engaging quests to try out what they have learned. Drivers will also be rewarded to sustain their motivation. Fleet managers will be able to follow drivers’ engagement to encourage them in their learning progress. An automated analysis process will free up the drivers’ time to spend on other tasks. All this under the umbrella of cost and emission savings.

“Scania ProDriver is the beginning of something new,” says Wetterberg. “With the ProDriver service we can support our customers all the way, from boosting driving excellence and safer driving to lowering their fuel consumption and environmental impact.”

During 2025 all new Scania trucks with combustion engines will be equipped with Scania ProDriver. Of course, ProDriver is also accessible for already existing Scania trucks.

“Scania ProDriver does not replace regular driver training but it truly increases the opportunities for professional drivers to develop further,” says Wetterberg. “Offering a digital service for driver management on this scale is an industry first that we believe will make a substantial impact in the transport business.”

SOURCE: Scania