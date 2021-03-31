Roberto Di Stefano is appointed “Free2Move eSolutions” Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Di Stefano is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Free2Move eSolutions, a new joint venture between Stellantis and Engie EPS. The new Company aims to offer cutting-edge and competitive solutions for global electric mobility transition, becoming a world leader in design, implementation and provision of e-mobility products and services towards a more sustainable mobility. The completion of the Joint Venture is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Since 2019 Di Stefano has been Head of e-Mobility at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), then Stellantis. In the e-Mobility Team, he has been contributing to the Company transition to electrification. He is committed to find more sustainable electric mobility solutions and also offer immediate advantages to customers through a comprehensive, environmentally-friendly and economically competitive ecosystem of strategic partners and services. From 2020, he is also Head of Network Development at Stellantis.

From 2016, Roberto spent 3 years in Magneti Marelli covering different roles, two of which in Brazil as CEO of Magneti Marelli Latin America as well as CEO of Magneti Marelli Global Driveline (Powertrain, Electrification & Exhaust) and Global Shock Absorber Business Line.

After a long period spent in Purchasing – covering all three main commodities Chemical, Electrical and Metallic – for 3 years he has been Head of EMEA Vehicle engineering: he was in charge of the 1st Jeep designed and built out of the USA, as well as Alfa Romeo 4C and different other projects.

In more than 30 years of global experience in the automotive and technology industry, Di Stefano has developed a consistent focus on company turnaround with key activities on World Class Manufacturing Management, Business Development, New Market Opportunities Development and M&A.

In his new role of CEO at Free2Move eSolutions, Di Stefano will drive the Company in playing an active role towards the constant expansion of new innovative forms of e-mobility and thus becoming a new tech player thanks to a solid team of electrical and system engineers and a consolidated automotive industrial footprint.

SOURCE: Stellantis