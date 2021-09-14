Renesas and OmniVision deliver integrated reference design for automotive camera systems

Design features Renesas’ new Automotive HD Link (AHL) technology and OmniVision’s OX01F10 1.3MP SoC to deliver low cost, high quality video; demonstration to be available at AutoSens Belgium, September 15-16

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today introduced an integrated reference design for a High Definition automotive camera system. The new design features Renesas’ recently introduced Automotive HD Link (AHL) technology that transmits high-definition video over low-cost cables and connectors. The AHL components in the design pair with OmniVision’s OX01F10 1.3MP SoC, which provides the industry’s best imaging performance across a wide range of challenging lighting conditions, along with the most compact form factor and lowest power consumption.

HD video is increasingly important in car safety systems for object recognition functionality. The new RAA279971 AHL encoder and RAA279972 decoder use a modulated analog signal to transmit the video, enabling transmission rates 10 times less than required to transmit HD signals digitally. The lower transmission rate means that unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cables and standard low-cost connectors can be used, as can existing traditional analog video cables and connectors. Renesas is a leader in the Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) market, and AHL can be paired with other Renesas products, such as the R-Car Automotive SoCs, RH850 MCUs, automotive PMICs, and analog components to cost-effectively implement numerous safety features in virtually any vehicle.

OmniVision’s OX01F10 SoC integrates a high performance 3.0 micron image sensor and an advanced image signal processor (ISP) with OmniVision’s PureCel®Plus technology for low noise, solving the automotive rear view camera (RVC) and surround view system (SVS) challenges of achieving a small form factor with excellent low-light performance, ultra-low power and reduced cost while improving reliability by enabling single printed circuit board (PCB) designs.

“This reference design featuring our AHL technology combines market-leading technologies from two industry leaders,” said Niall Lyne, Vice President of the Automotive Analog Power and Video Business Division at Renesas. “Together, we’re enabling an efficient and economical HD video system design for any vehicle class worldwide.”

“The 1.3MP OX01F10 provides automotive designers with the industry’s best imaging performance across a wide range of challenging lighting conditions, supporting HDR up to 120dB and high performance ISP. The sensor features ASIL-B, which targets cost-effective solutions, along with the most compact form factor and lowest power consumption,” said Michael Wu, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at OmniVision. “This reference design with Renesas takes that concept further by pairing with another high-quality, economical solution.”

SOURCE: Renesas