Renault Retail Group switches its 160+ courtesy car fleet to all-electric power

nault Retail Group courtesy car fleet in England and Wales now consists entirely of the all-electric Renault Zoe E-Tech

Renault Retail Group is providing customers with a highly convenient real-world taste of electric vehicles by switching all its courtesy cars to the Renault Zoe E-Tech.

The move sees 143 courtesy cars spread across its 15 official Renault and Dacia dealerships in England and Wales replaced with the multi award-winning all-electric supermini. The new EVs join 21 Zoe E-Tech that already exist on the 164-strong courtesy car fleet, which previously included petrol Renault Clio, Renault Captur and Dacia Sandero models.

Customers will be able to experience first-hand how an electric car such as the Zoe E-Tech can fit into their everyday routine and how easy it could be to transition from a conventional ICE vehicle to an EV. With each courtesy car travelling up to 5,000 miles a year, it will also help customers and Renault Retail Group to cut their carbon footprint and contribute to improving air quality in the local environment in which they work and live.

For many customers it will be the first time that they have driven an electric vehicle and Renault Retail Group and the Zoe E-Tech will make the experience as straightforward as possible. Each Zoe will be provided fully charged – offering a range of up to 245 miles (WLTP) on a single charge – and customers will receive a full introduction on the car’s features and its operation. Should customers need to travel beyond the Zoe’s range, details of charging points can easily be accessed on its Easy Link Multimedia System, while the spacious interior, generous standard specification and fully automatic transmission ensure every journey is comfortable.

Ludovic Troyes, Managing Director of Renault Retail Group, said: “The 100 per cent electric Renault Zoe has been prominent in the EV market for nearly 10 years, bringing zero-emissions motoring within the reach of everyone. By switching to electric courtesy cars, Renault Retail Group is giving all our customers the opportunity to experience the benefits of electric motoring, so they too can take advantage of affordable running costs whilst being kinder to the environment.”

Additionally, and to help attract more people to the advantages of electric vehicles, Renault Retail Group is now offering 48-hour test drives on the Zoe E-Tech, plus an array of finance packages that are designed to make switching to an EV as affordable as possible.

The Zoe E-Tech with restyled exterior including a more dynamic design and new colours, has rapid 50kW charging which charges the battery from zero to 80 per cent in only 70 minutes. Customers can choose from Play, Iconic and GT Edition trim levels, with each offering a comprehensive and well-equipped standard specification. In addition, drivers also have the peace-of-mind that all new Zoe E-Tech models come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, plus an eight-year 100,000-mile battery warranty. The Zoe E-Tech is priced from £27,595 on the road after the PiCG (Plug-in Car Grant).

Renault is the number one EV manufacturer in Europe, with the Zoe E-Tech being Europe’s best-selling EV in 2020 with more than 100,000 examples sold.

SOURCE: Renault