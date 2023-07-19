Renault Group continues to grow in value-creating segments

- Renault Group worldwide sales amounted to 1,133,667 vehicles in the first half of 2023, up 13% versus 2022 H1. In Europe, Group sales were up 24% in a market up 17%.
- The Renault brand recorded a 12% growth, with more than 772,000 vehicles sold in the first half of 2023. In Europe, the Renault brand increased its sales by 21% to 503,242 units, back on the podium as the second best-selling brand and number one in France.
- Dacia’s sales were up 24% to more than 345,000 units in the first half of 2023, thanks to the success of its range.
- Alpine also confirmed its growth: with more than 1,800 vehicles sold, registrations were up by 9%. The last six months have been marked by the successful launches of two limited editions: the Alpine A110 San Remo 73 and the Alpine A110 R Le Mans.
- The Group’s sales policy focused on value creation, is continuing to concentrate on the most profitable channels: sales to retail customers, high trim versions and the C segment.
- The share of sales to retail customers represents 65% in the Group’s five main European countries1.
- Retail sales account for more than half of the sales of the Renault brand, in Europe.
- Dacia takes the 2nd place in the European retail market, up 29% on the first half of 2022. With 138,978 units sold, Dacia Sandero is up 23.5% on the first half of 2022 and remains the best-selling vehicle for retail customers in Europe.
- In the C segment in Europe, the Renault brand recorded growth of 42% on the first half of 2022 thanks to the success of Arkana, Austral and Megane E-TECH electric:
- Renault Arkana recorded almost 42,000 sales, 55% of which were E-TECH versions.
- Renault Austral recorded almost 40,000 sales, of which 65% were hybrid versions and 60% top-of-the-range versions.
- Renault Megane E-TECH electric has recorded more than 23,000 sales, with more than 70% of sales for high trim versions and 80% for the most powerful engine. Megane E-TECH electric is the best-selling electric vehicle in the C segment in France.
- Renault Group pursues its electrification offensive:
- Sales of Renault brand electrified passenger cars2 rose by 18%3, now accounting for 37% of the brand’s passenger car sales in Europe. Full electric vehicles represent 11% of passenger car sales in Europe.
- Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140, which has been on sale since January 2023, accounts for more than 25% of the sales mix. Dacia Spring, full electric, has sold more than 27,000 units in Europe since its launch and is still one of the best-selling electric vehicles in Europe.
- The Group’s order backlog in Europe represents 3.4 months of sales at the end of June 2023. It would remain above the target of 2 months throughout the year, even with a market down 30% compared with 2019.
- The share of sales to retail customers represents 65% in the Group’s five main European countries1.
1 France, Italy, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom
2 Includes EV, Hybrid (HEV) and Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), excludes Mild-Hybrid (MHEV)
3 Source: DATAFORCE, scope: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland.
4 Excluding Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ
5 Excluding Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ
6 Preliminary figures
SOURCE: Renault Group