Renault Group and Geely sign joint venture agreement to launch leading powertrain technology company

Renault Group and Geely signed a joint venture agreement, with each entity holding 50% stake in the new company, which aims to become the leader in next-generation hybrid and highly efficient powertrain solutions to meet worldwide demand for the years to come

Following the framework agreement announced in November 2022, Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Geely Auto HK.0175) (collectively referred to above as “Geely”) and Renault Group have signed today a binding 50/50 joint venture agreement to launch a new powertrain technology company that aims to become the global leader in developing, manufacturing, and supplying best-in-class hybrid powertrains and highly efficient ICE powertrain.

Aramco, which signed letter of intent with Renault and Geely on March 2, 2023, is evaluating a strategic investment in this new powertrain technology company. Aramco’s investment would support the growth of the company and contribute to key research and development across synthetic fuels solutions and next-gen hydrogen technologies. Synthetic fuels including e-fuels, and hydrogen are part of the solution for decarbonation in the automotive industry, including for the ICE vehicles on the road today.

The joint venture will be jointly led by Renault Group and Geely, with equal board members to formulate and execute strategies and set the direction for the joint venture. The initial organization will secure the continuity of the business with two operational centers in charge of the respective operations: Madrid for Renault Group and Hangzhou Bay for Geely. An executive team will be based in the headquarters of the new company, which is intended to be established in the UK, to consolidate operations, build on synergies, and define future plans.

Renault Group and Geely will transfer Intellectual Property to the operational centers enabling them to be fully autonomous in developing future powertrain technologies capable of addressing all market expectations. The new joint venture’s complementary product portfolio and regional footprint could offer solutions for 80% of the global ICE and hybrid market. At launch, the new company is expected to supply multiple industrial customers including Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Company, and PUNCH Torino. In the future, the joint venture will be capable of providing end to end solutions in powertrain technologies to third-party car brands and will welcome partners to further strengthen the value chain.

Subject to applicable laws and regulations, Geely Auto and Renault will enter into a long term procurement agreement from the joint venture for ICE, hybrid and plug-in hybrids powertrains (engine and transmissions) for passenger vehicles. In addition, Renault will procure powertrains from the joint venture for light commercial vehicles as well as the development of hybrid batteries.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group: “Facing today’s automotive challenges, no one can claim to have all the solutions, alone. Coming up with breakthrough innovations requires to combine expertise and assets. When it comes about the global race for decarbonizing road transports, there is no time to lose, and it will not be business as usual. Today, we are proud to join forces with a great company like Geely to set up a new player, up to the challenge, able to disrupt the game and open the way for ultra-low emissions ICE technologies. I want to thank Eric Li Shufu for his trust: we are now ready to move forward!”

Eric Li, Geely Holding Group Chairman, said: “We are pleased to be embarking on this journey to become a global leader in hybrid technologies, providing low-emission solutions for automakers around the world. We are looking forward to working with Luca de Meo and his Renault team. With this agreement, we reiterate our commitment to leveraging our group-wide technological expertise and brand portfolio to pioneer the journey to greater sustainability and value creation which will lead to better consumer experiences.”

