Renault expands its offer of partner apps

Renault adds new apps to the openR link catalogue with four new entertaining features, available to download for free

To enhance the experience in vehicles with the openR link infotainment system, four new apps are now available for download free of charge: SongPop for Renault1, Karacal for Renault2, Kabriol2 and Les Incollables® for Renault2. Users will find the details on these exclusive Renault amenities in the MY Renault app.

“We continue to grow our catalogue of onboard apps to constantly treat our customers with more customisation possibilities and advantages. We strive to continuously enhance the experience onboard by developing new partnerships with technology companies that have built sharp expertise in their field. The driver and passengers can enjoy a wide array of fun, interactive entertainment that will make their journey more enjoyable and interesting.” Jean-François Labal, Head of Digital Partnerships, Renault Group

SongPop for Renault, interactive music quiz

SongPop for Renault was jointly developed by Renault and videogame creator Gameloft (Vivendi). It is an entertaining, interactive music quiz created specifically for the brand’s cars. It is also the world’s first game enabling people in the vehicle to play together, using their smartphones. All you have to do is download the SongPop for Renault “companion” app, which runs on iOS and Android. Then you choose the type of game (solo or multiplayer), music style (from 120,000 song snippets) and game settings on openR link. During the game, the songs play through the car’s audio system. In multiplayer mode, passengers play against each other: they listen to 10 snippets lasting 10 seconds each and have to name the songs as quickly as possible. When the vehicle is parked, the driver can play against passengers or solo. Available starting 31 July 2023.

Karacal for Renault, to learn about the history of the places around you

The world around us is full of stories to tell, and Karacal tells them with geolocated sound “bubbles”. Thanks to notifications from the onboard app, Karacal pops up with content that will interest listeners. These audio guides and podcasts tell you about the village, neighbourhood or city you are driving through – so you don’t have to look them up. The fun continues outside, on the mobile app, which was designed to treat users to a seamless experience during their travels. With over 6,000 “bubbles” (in France), Karacal keeps listeners entertained before, during and after they explore a new spot.

Kabriol, the geolocated audio tourist guide for children

Kabriol is especially suited for children aged 4 to 11. It tells them 6- to 10-minute stories and shares edutaining trivia titbits that last less than 1 minute. On the road, Kabriol’s geolocated content sparks children’s curiosity and tells them about places so that they can become more involved in the journey. In History mode, passengers can learn about France’s heritage the fun way, with amusing anecdotes or riddles about the area they are driving through.

With Kabriol, children have fun, connect with the outside world and learn about the places around them.

Les Incollables® for Renault, learning while having fun

Renault and Playbac have developed an in-vehicle version of Les Incollables®, a well-known quiz game in France. Children can learn and have fun with questions, riddles and charades throughout the journey.

These 4 new applications come in addition to the seven existing partner apps, which treat Renault customers to exclusive deals. These include Amazon Music (with a free of charge 6-month* pass to Amazon Music Unlimited) and Easypark (€5 off the first time they leave their car at a participating car park).

1 Available for France, UK, German, Italy, Spain

2 Available in France

* Renews automatically starting at £9.99/mo. New customers only. Terms apply. Amazon, Amazon Music and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc.

SOURCE: Renault