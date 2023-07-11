Renault comes back on the podium, first brand in France and second in Europe

The Renault brand worldwide sales for H1 reached 770,807 units*, +11% vs first half 2022. The brand increases its share of sales in the most profitable channels and value-creating segments.

The Renault brand sold a total of 770,807 cars (PC & LCV) to customers worldwide in the first half 2023 (+11%).

In Europe, unit sales in the first half of 2023 increased by 21% to 501,985 units (PC & LCV). As in 2022, the brand shows significant progress in the high-value segments – the growing electrified** market, the C-segment, the retail market and the LCV business.

Growth in the electrified market

The strong growth in HEV sales (+40%) with 83,000 units drives the Renault brand’s progress on the electrified ramp – up – overall sales up 17% to 132,500 cars. Austral with 65% sales on HEV versions and Arkana with 55% sales HEV have made a significant contribution to this success.

Megane E-Tech electric, which is going on sale in a full year in 2023, reached more than 23,000 sales in the first semester. It is the best-selling electric vehicle in its segment in France. Megane accounts for nearly 50% of our EV sales, which totalled 48,000 units. From the second half of 2023, Megane will go international, with sales starting in Turkey and Brazil.

Growth in the high-value business

The C-segment model range accounts for ever-larger share of Renault brand sales: with unit sales of some 136,195 vehicles, the volume rose by 42%.

Renault Austral accounted for a large share of this success with 39,495 sales in H1 2023, Renault Arkana is progressing, with 41,821 sales in H1 2023.

Despite the persistent supply constraints , Renault achieves its retail target and maintains it at an optimised level, with more than one out of two vehicles sold to private customers. The retail mix reaches 51% in H1 2023, which is +8 points vs market average (43%).

Growth in the LCV market

Renault continues to outperform on the LCV market with a double-digit sales growth. Worldwide sales reached 186,000 units (+21.5%), and in Europe the sales increased by 25.4% to 144,250 units, in a market up 11.7%.

This dynamic performance was driven by the success of our flagship products, Kangoo (+11.7%), Express (+48.9%), Master (+13.8%) and Trafic (+36%), all leaders in their segments.

The Brand is also above the trend in LATAM (+19%), with 27,833 units, in a market up 11.9% thanks to the good performances of Oroch (+36.8%), Kangoo (+21.9%) and Master (+15.9%).

As pioneer in electrified commercial vehicles for 12 years with Kangoo and Master, the brand will continue this momentum with the launch of Trafic Van E-Tech and the unveiling of a new multi-energy van before the end of the year.

We got off to a good start this year, and the efforts we’ve made have put us back into second place in Europe. This is the result of the success of Austral and Megane E-Tech electric and the commitment of our network and renault team. We will accelerate in the second semester with the All-new Espace, the new Clio and the new Arkana. Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Executive Officer, Renault brand

TOTAL SALES PC+LCV



* Perimeter = w/o Russia

RANKING 15 MAIN MARKETS – FIRST SEMESTER 2023*



* Perimeter = Renault+RKM and PC+LCV

SOURCE: Renault