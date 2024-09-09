Renault announces the global reveal of a concept car and Master H2-Tech prototype on 16 September in Hanover

Renault will be present at the IAA Transportation event in Hanover between 16 and 22 September

Renault enjoys motor shows, which are part of its history. It is a regular exhibitor at many events, including IAA Transportation, which was first held in 1992. This event welcomes the leading players in the LCV market, along with a growing number of business visitors and members of the general public.

For this 2024 edition, the automaker will reveal the world premiere of a concept car that prefigures the brand’s vision for commercial vehicles and the way in which they will be reinvented in the near future.

Renault Master H2-Tech Prototype will also be presented at a press conference on the stand on Monday September 16 at 09:40. The press conference can be followed on site in Hall 13, as well as via streaming.

Renault will be displaying its LCV range along with a selection of converted vehicles on its stand and also in the outside display area.

Daily keynote presentations will provide an insight into the products, services and innovative solutions provided by the brand for business users.

The stand will also include a corner for Hyvia, presenting Master H2-Tech Prototype with its hydrogen ecosystem dedicated for intensive use by professional’s customers.

Mobilize will be exhibiting Bento, its 100% electric micro-utility, and presenting its services dedicated to transport and logistics professionals: financing, insurance, payments, fleet management and recharging solutions.

Follow the press conference on Monday 16 September from 9:40 am on the Renault stand or livestream it with the following link: https://events.renault.com/

IAA Transportation show: Hanover Messe, Germany

Renault stand: Hall 13 – Stand E70

