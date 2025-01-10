Renault 5 E-Tech electric: Car of the Year 2025

Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 are “Car of the Year 2025", a prestigious title awarded by the European COTY “Car of the Year” jury

Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 have been named Car of the Year 2025. The result was announced at a ceremony organised by the European Car of the Year jury at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium on Friday 10th January.

This award highlights the relevance of the electrification strategy and the quality of the new Renault and Alpine ranges, developed as part of the Renaulution plan. Unique in Europe, the AmpR Small platform allows both vehicles to deliver a high level of customer value, while leaving each brand free to express its own positioning in terms of design, development, onboard technologies and customer experience.

Second consecutive title for Renault

In the first round of voting last November, Renault 5 E-Tech electric, entered jointly with Alpine A290, was named as one of seven finalists, alongside Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroën ë-C3/C3, Cupra Terramar, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Inster and Kia EV3.

The winning duo was chosen by 60 motoring journalists from 23 countries. Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290 took first place with 353 points. Renault’s new electric pop icon becomes the eighth brand vehicle to win the prestigious Car of the Year award after Renault 16 (1966), Renault 9 (1982), Clio I (1991), Scenic (1997), Megane (2003), Clio III (2006) and Scenic E-Tech electric (2024).

“Within the Group, the Renault brand and Ampere, we all feel immensely proud to have taken the prestigious Car of the Year award for the second year running. Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a real game changer in Europe. It makes electric vehicles desirable as well as inspiring an emotional response. At the same time, it was designed to deliver added value for our customers. If there’s one car with the potential to transform the electric market, it’s this one.”

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

R5, the electrification accelerator

In 2024, Renault reinvented R5 with an all-electric version, designed to increase the pace of electrification on the European market. Renault 5 E-Tech electric makes electric mobility desirable with its captivating design and the joyful, intuitive experience delivered by its electric and digital technologies.

The entry-level model will be available this year from €25,000, before government incentives, in countries where these aids are applicable. Built locally in northern France within the Ampere ElectriCity pole as part of a sustainable production system, the Car of the Year 2025 has all the qualities necessary to establish itself as the benchmark city car for the energy transition.

For over 12 years, Renault has sought to bring electric mobility within everybody’s reach. Following the launch of Megane and Scenic in the C segment, Renault is extending its E-Tech electric range to the B segment with Renault 5 and Renault 4, which will be launched later this year. These last two models play a key role in accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles and strengthening Renault’s position as a leader in the new era of sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: Renault