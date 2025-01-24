Ready to blaze new trails – Audi unveils Q6 e-tron offroad concept

Iconic prototype showcases the potential of the PPE platform

At this year’s world cup weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria, Audi is unveiling a highly emotive Q6. The Audi Q6 e-tron offroad concept, a newly developed prototype, features two electric motors with a combined power output of 380 kW and can climb gradients of up to 100 percent thanks to its newly designed portal axles.

The debuting Q6 gives a taste of a potential vehicle in the progressive off-road segment. An increase of 160 mm (6.3 in) in ride height and 250 mm (9.8 in) wider track contribute to its spectacular appearance.

Following a first test drive, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner enthused: “The Q6 e-tron offroad concept is a reinterpretation of quattro. The model shows the potential that our platform for all electric vehicles already has today. This vehicle can claim new ground. We look forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to this highly emotive car.”

While conventional portal axles enable an increase in torque of around 20 to 30 percent at the wheels, the new design from Audi increases torque at the wheel by 50 percent. This lowers the vehicle’s top speed to 175 km/h (108 mph) – adequate for an off-roader – but enables it to climb gradients up to 45 degrees.

Innovations always begin with asking the right question. For the Q6 it was: How can we create a highly emotive electric vehicle? The car spawned by this question boasts four portal axles that were developed from scratch and are integrated into the wheel hub assemblies at the front and rear axles. This necessitated partial changes to the suspension links. The portal axles increase the combined torque at all wheels (10-second peak) to 13,400 Nm (9,883 lb ft), a total increase of 4,400 Nm (3,245 lb ft). That is the way to experience Vorsprung durch Technik – both on and off the road.

The Audi Q6 e-tron serves as the basis for the concept car and is the first production model built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It is the new reference point for electrically driven Vorsprung durch Technik. The Audi Q6 model series not only excels with impressive driving and charging performance but also sets standards in range and efficiency.

SOURCE: Audi