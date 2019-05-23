Rav 4 raves the market with five stars while kangoo reaches weak three stars

Latin NCAP’s third set of results for 2019 was released today with a solid five stars result and Advanced Awards for the Toyota Rav 4 and a weak three stars result for adult occupants for the Renault Kangoo.

The recently launched Toyota Rav 4, produced in Japan, achieved solid five stars for Adult and Child Occupant Protection. The Rav 4 equipped with seven airbags as standard and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in all versions showed good protection to its occupants in the three crash tests scenarios performed: frontal, side and side pole impact tests. The model also comfortably met ESC test requirements. Rav 4 fifth generation achieved top star rating for adult and child occupants plus the Latin NCAP Advanced Awards for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) optional availability and for its Pedestrian Protection offered as standard for all versions. It is important to highlight that Toyota is recommending to install the 3 years old dummy, as well as the 18 months old dummy, rearward facing in line with latest global recommendations.

The Renault Kangoo, produced in Argentina, just managed to achieve a weak result of three stars for Adult Occupant Protection and four stars for Child Occupant Protection. The Kangoo, equipped with 2 frontal airbags as standard and ESC, showed reasonable protection for adult occupants in frontal impact tests. The model showed weak chest protection in the side impact test, very close to the maximum injury level allowed in the chest that when reached, would have bring the model to one star maximum score for adult protection and the side impact structure showed high intrusion of the impact cart into the passengers compartment. The structure and footwell area was rated as unstable and it was noted that the structure was not symmetrical in terms of construction for the driver and passenger side, raising the question on its performance on a passenger side frontal crash test.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said:

“The Rav 4 solid five stars should encourage consumers to claim for five stars in lower priced models in the market. This relevant result should also encourage governments to consistently support consumer information strategies in order to make the market change as soon as possible. Independent consumer information systems showed tremendous success in developed countries, bringing safer cars to the market earlier and beyond regulations, just as a result of voluntary reaction of the car makers to the consumer demand.

Renault disappoints with a new model as the Kangoo with a weak three stars result in adult safety, with weak side impact protection. It is time for manufacturers like Renault to offer cars in Latin America and the Caribbean that are developed to protect people and not just to pass tests as Renault used to do years ago in Europe as a safety market leader.”

Ricardo Morales, Latin NCAP Chairman said:

“It is really surprising that in 2019 there are still global manufacturers developing new models to meet the minimum acceptable results of three stars and not aiming to top five stars results. It is unconceivable that some manufacturer still offer five stars models for developed countries and regions and not the same safety levels for Latin America and the Caribbean. Governments should strongly support Latin NCAP; this collaborative mechanism has proven its efficiency worldwide but unfortunately it is not happening in our region. Consumers, manufacturers and governments should push together in order to bring safer cars for Latin America and the Caribbean”.

SOURCE: Global NCAP