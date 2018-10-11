Range Rover Velar is SUV Of The Year, and discovery named Dog Friendly Car Of The Year

Land Rover has won two major titles at the News UK motoring awards, with the Range Rover Velar named SUV of the Year and Discovery awarded Dog Friendly Car of the Year.

Both cars were shortlisted by News UK’s team of motoring experts, including those from the Sunday Times, Times LUXX and The Sun. The public were then asked to vote on the shortlist to decide the eventual winner in each category.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “To have these awards voted for by the public means a great deal to us. We’ve seen an incredible response to the Velar and Discovery, and I’m thrilled to see the passion of our fans and our customers help Land Rover to a double victory here. Our world-class designers and engineers always set out to create the best cars in the world, with go-anywhere ability and ultimate practicality at heart, and these latest awards are the perfect affirmation of their success.”

The SUV of the Year award is the latest in a spree of victories for the Range Rover Velar, which was recently named World Design Car of the Year. Created from a clean sheet using Jaguar Land Rover’s Lightweight Aluminium Architecture, Velar continues Range Rover’s history of innovation, incorporating advanced technologies, compelling design and absolute attention to detail.

Velar has a sophisticated four-corner suspension system, delivering peerless refinement with unrivalled comfort and control, and now comes fitted as standard with a Rear Camera, Front and Rear Parking Aids and Lane Keep Assist.

The Land Rover Discovery has been designed as the ultimate family vehicle, accommodating seven adults comfortably, and a world-first ‘Intelligent Seat Fold technology’. Features such as a generous 2,406 litres of luggage space, best-in-class 3,500kg towing capacity, nine USB ports, and semi-autonomous safety technology help ensure the Discovery is fully equipped for modern family life.

But it’s also been designed with man’s best friend in mind, with a spacious boot and a range of dog-friendly options. Land Rover Pet Packs include a premium quilted load space liner to protect the floor and rear seatbacks, a foldable pet access ramp, a portable shower and a foldable pet carrier.



Nick Rufford, Sunday Times Motoring Editor, said: “We tested the Range Rover Velar by driving it to the top of a mountain in Norway, and the Land Rover Discovery over sand dunes in Utah. Both come with plenty of mod cons and look the part, but most importantly they stay true to Land Rover’s tradition of being workhorses on road and off road, and that’s why readers voted for them.”

