Ram launches most powerful pickup ever; 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque, Cummins Turbo Diesel is stronger, quieter and leaner

Setting new benchmarks for performance, capability and refinement, the new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty lineup gives maximum effort all day, every day with a confident and proven powertrain lineup highlighted by an all-new Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel with 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque.

Buyers of the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup have a choice between the proven and robust 6.4-liter HEMI® V8 gasoline engine, now mated to a fuel-efficient TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard- and high output versions of the new 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel I6, offering unparalleled flexibility. The standard output Cummins mates to a refined 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission, while the high output Cummins bolts up to an upgraded, heavy-duty Aisin six-speed automatic transmission.

Complementing the power under the hood, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is equipped with upgraded transfer cases for 4×4 models, and front and rear axles that deliver improved payload and towing capacity and durability while minimizing performance-robbing friction.

“Heavy-duty pickups have the highest capability demands of any passenger vehicle and by engineering 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque into the Cummins 6.7-liter we ensure our Ram 2500 and 3500 customer’s expectations are exceeded,” said Bob Lee, Head of Engine, Powertrain and Electrified Propulsion, and Systems Engineering, FCA – North America. “Creating a powerful engine is only a percentage of what it takes to deliver strength, durability and refinement in a vehicle. Our entire Heavy Duty drive line, including an exclusive 8-speed transmission behind our 6.4-liter HEMI V8, new transfer cases, axles and a host of technologies work in harmony to handle the toughest jobs.”

SOURCE: FCA