Production of Volkswagen Taos for U.S. market begins at Volkswagen de Mexico

Volkswagen de México began the production of its Taos model for exportation markets this week, with the United States being the first foreign destination for this new compact SUV.

The German carmaker has produced more than 4,300 units of Taos to date for the Mexican market. With the start of production for the U.S. market, Volkswagen meets a new manufacturing milestone for the compact SUV. The production of Taos is the result of an investment of more than 400 million dollars. The Taos is expected to arrive at U.S. dealers by the end of Q2 2021.

“With Taos, Volkswagen de México strengthens its position as a key player in the brand’s global strategy for the SUV segment and will increase production capacity at the Puebla Plant, with products designed for the North American Region” said Steffen Reiche, CEO and President of Volkswagen de México.

“We are very proud of this new milestone, achieved through the excellent teamwork of all stakeholders. We reaffirm our commitment to continue delivering the best products, with the quality and efficiency that our customers expect” said Christopher Glover, Vice President of Production and Logistics at Volkswagen de México.

Following the start of production for the United States, Volkswagen de México will also begin production for the Canadian market in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Volkswagen