PPG appoints acting controller; Schaupp to pursue outside opportunity

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced Bill Schaupp, vice president and controller, has resigned, effective July 31, 2021, to accept a senior level finance position at a Fortune 75 company, which will be announced at a later date. Schaupp joined PPG as manager, financial reporting in 2008, and progressed through a variety of financial and corporate development positions before being appointed to his current role in 2018.

Effective August 1, 2021, Brian Williams, currently global director, finance for PPG’s automotive refinish business, will serve as acting controller of the company until a permanent replacement is appointed. Williams joined PPG in 2005 as manager, financial reporting. He served as director, financial reporting, coatings, from 2009 to 2011, and as director, finance transformation, from 2011 to 2012. He was appointed director, financial analysis, silica, in 2012 and director, finance, specialty chemicals and materials, in 2014. In 2016, Williams was named director, corporate planning and development and was promoted to global director of finance, automotive refinish in 2018. Prior to joining PPG, Williams was as an audit senior manager at Ernst & Young, and he is a certified public accountant.

