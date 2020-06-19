Porsche is a top employer

First place in engineering, second place in economics, and a leap from 7th to 4th place among IT graduates – Universum’s employer ranking published today, Friday, in Wirtschaftswoche confirms the great popularity Porsche enjoys as a potential employer among students.

Porsche is thus not only confirming the strong figures of the previous year. Rather, the widely courted target group of IT students has once again made a great leap forward. In the survey of more than 30,000 students, Porsche is only behind the three tech giants Google, Microsoft and Apple.

Particularly pleasing: Universum confirms the results of Trendence, the second important employer ranking in the student sector with more than 40,000 respondents. There, Porsche rose from 4th to 2nd place among engineers, from 5th to 4th place among economists, and from 13th to 8th place among IT specialists – all in all, Porsche achieved its best results since 2006.

“Employer attractiveness is a fundamental component of Porsche’s Strategy 2025+. Even if personnel growth will slow down significantly in the future, a strong employer brand is extremely important in order to continue to attract the best talents to Porsche in the future. I am therefore all the more pleased that we are receiving such a strong response from students in Germany,” says Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Human Resources and Social Affairs at Porsche.

For Haffner, the results are the result of a variety of efforts: “Porsche has again developed enormously as an employer in recent years. Cultural initiative, management lab, promotion of diversity, comprehensive qualification programs, flexible working hours or mobile working, JobRad, check-up for everyone and secure jobs – the list is long and shows that we are more attractive than ever. And not only for future employees, but above all for our existing workforce.” This is also confirmed by the results of the ranking of the Glassdoor job portal. There, Porsche employees voted the sports car manufacturer the best employer in Germany for 2019/2020.

The top positions in Universum and Trendence are certainly also due to the multi-award-winning employer branding campaign, which was launched in 2018. “Our approach was to show Porsche in a down-to-earth and approachable way with authentic photos of our employees and a pinch of self-irony. That worked out. As a company, we have all the values that are so important to today’s graduates. But the Porsche product brand has so far outshone the employer brand in public perception. Today, external perception and the reality of the working environment fit together much better,” says Konstanze Marinoff, Head of Human Resources Marketing at Porsche.

Porsche’s corporate strategy is certainly also decisive for the very good results among IT students. The rapidly increasing digitalization, enhanced connectivity and the growing share of e-drives appeals to the target group. Marinoff: “With the introduction of the Taycan and many digitization initiatives, Porsche has become even more interesting, especially for digital talents. There are many exciting tasks to build the sports car of the future together with us and to actively shape the mobility of tomorrow”.

