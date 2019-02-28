“Porsche inFlow” offers a new, flexible mobility solution

“We want to offer our customers new options for vehicle use that are both flexible and attractive. That is why we have developed an offer that is typical for Porsche: it offers premium mobility in a fast and simple way without having to purchase a vehicle. With Cluno, we have found an ideal partner, a company that stands for modern, digital mobility services and that will work together with us on developing new solutions,” says Thilo Koslowski, CEO of Porsche Digital.

Choose a Porsche by App

The young company Cluno offers car ownership based on a subscription model throughout Germany. Customers therefore have the option to drive their own car for a limited period without buying it. Compared with purchase, financing and leasing, there is no long-term commitment and the notice period is three months.

“Many people would like more flexible and easier access to their own car. Cluno makes exactly that possible with its digital, app-based car subscription. We are delighted about the cooperation with Porsche and are sure that we will be able to jointly create enthusiasm for Cluno and Porsche vehicles among many new customers. We could not have imagined a better exclusive partner for the launch of the premium segment at Cluno,” says Nico Polleti, founder and CEO of Cluno.

Porsche is cooperating with Cluno

The offered vehicles are young pre-owned vehicles that have been inspected by Porsche (“Porsche Approved”). Vehicles from all model lines are available. The monthly package prices start from 1,299 euros depending on model and can be viewed on the “Porsche inFlow” and Cluno websites and in the Cluno app. There is a one-off initial fee of 299 euros for the first booking. Processing via the app takes only a few minutes. The vehicle is then delivered to the desired location with a full fuel tank.

“Porsche inFlow” supplements the range of new mobility concepts

The Porsche vision is to be the most successful brand for sporty and exclusive mobility. In order to provide the right products to meet the diverse needs of its customers, the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer is developing various new mobility concepts. In addition to the new “Porsche inFlow” offering, this includes premium car rental schemes such as “Porsche Drive” and the “Porsche Passport” vehicle subscription model. Pilot projects are already taking place worldwide for both these offerings, which are being rolled out in stages. In addition, the “Porsche Host” pilot scheme has been available in the USA since October 2018. The scheme enables private individuals to rent a Porsche vehicle from another person for a limited time using the Turo peer-to-peer sharing platform.

Consumption data

718 Boxster: Fuel consumption combined 8.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 186 g/km

718 Cayman: Fuel consumption combined 8.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 186 g/km