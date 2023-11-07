Porsche Driver Experience in the new Panamera with driver-centred interior concept

The control concept that Porsche is now using in the new Panamera is innovative and intuitive: the Porsche Driver Experience puts the driver at the centre and creates the perfect balance between analogue and digital elements

The control concept that Porsche is now using in the new Panamera is innovative and intuitive: the Porsche Driver Experience puts the driver at the centre and creates the perfect balance between analogue and digital elements. The sports car among luxury saloons is characterised by a particularly high-quality and extremely sporty interior ambience.

In the new model generation set to be unveiled to the public on 24 November 2023, the Porsche Panamera will feature the driver-centred Porsche Driver Experience control concept that was first introduced in the Taycan. It offers a fully digital display, a wide range of customisation options and intuitive operation. A key feature of the concept is the grouping of the control elements relevant for driving in the immediate vicinity of the steering wheel. All elementary functions are therefore quick and intuitive for the driver to access. This simplifies operation of the new Panamera in all driving situations, and especially during dynamic driving.

As intuitive as elegant

The focus on the driver’s axis manifests itself in numerous details. For example, Porsche is placing the toggle switch for navigating through the options provided by the instrument cluster, and the mode switch for selecting the driving programmes, directly on the steering wheel. The gear selector lever is located directly next to it. This decision opens up space on the centre console for an elegant climate control panel that combines touch surfaces and physical switches into a solution that is as intuitive as it is elegant. New, completely finless and electrically adjustable air vents are installed in the centre console. It is possible to switch between several pre-configured and personalised climate control modes at the press of a button. In addition, the storage bin in the centre console offers more space than before.

The digital, free-standing instrument cluster emphasises the driver’s axis. The 12.6-inch display is characterised by a curved and free-standing design. Porsche clearly structures the driving information displayed on it into three areas, for which different configurations are possible depending on the equipment and the selected view. The additional, optional head-up display can be operated directly from the sports steering wheel.

High-quality and sporty ambience

A clear design and luxurious materials create a high-quality and sporty ambience in the interior of the new Panamera. The new decor concept makes an impression with its formal continuity, extending from the centre console to the control panel and into the doors of the new Panamera. Together with the steep rise of the centre console, it is one of the defining features of the Panamera cockpit. For the first time, Porsche is equipping the model with continuous ambient lighting along the entire panel, emphasising the breadth of the vehicle. All Panamera models are now even more comfortable than before thanks to improved seat foam materials, which increase comfort with enhanced elasticity. The executive models of the Panamera also feature a newly contoured rear seat system, which offers an optimised seating position. This ensures rear passengers arrive even more relaxed after long drives.

Porsche has based the colour and material options in the new Panamera on particularly fine materials and a wide selection of bi-colour designs. Matching decor and accent options further refine the ambience. Some of them are offered by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. For the first time, Porsche is also offering leather-free equipment in the Panamera, which combines particularly sporty materials such as Race-Tex and Pepita fabric with each other.

SOURCE: Porsche