Porsche approves three Continental tire lines for original equipment on the Panamera

Porsche is relying on tires from Continental as original equipment for the new Panamera. The sports sedan will be factory-equipped with tires from the premium tire manufacturer: the SportContact 7 tire for sporty driving, the all-season tire ProContact RX for good handling on dry and wet roads, and the WinterContact TS 860 S for the colder winter months.

SportContact 7 offers maximum driving pleasure and maximum driving safety

The SportContact 7 is a high-performance tire for sporty driving. In numerous independent national and international tire tests, it has impressed with its excellent handling characteristics and short braking distances. Three independent test juries even rated it as “outstanding”/ “superior” in 2023. This tire offers a wet braking distance that is eight percent shorter than its predecessor model. On dry roads, the braking distance is six percent shorter. What is more, the tire’s service life has increased by 17 percent. Wet and dry handling and grip have also benefited from the new development.

The ultra-ultra-high performance (UUHP) tire for the Porsche Panamera has been approved for speeds above 300 km/h, and bears an extra load “XL” index for heavy-weight, demanding use. This is how the SportContact 7 combines maximum driving pleasure with maximum safety.

Perfectly equipped all year round – even in snow and mud

The ProContact RX is an all-season touring tire that focuses on grip and braking performance on dry and wet roads. The precise steering response paves the way for excellent handling. The rubber compound ensures a smooth ride and low noise level.

As a winter tire for those raw, cold-season months, Continental offers the WinterContact TS 860 S, which is available from Porsche dealers and specialist tire retailers. This winter tire stands for precise handling in cold temperatures on both dry and wet roads, and offers firm traction on snowy surfaces. The WinterContact TS 860 S thereby ensures reliable braking performance and thus a high level of safety on wintry roads.

These tire lines have been approved for the Porsche Panamera in numerous countries in the following sizes:

SportContact 7 ND0, 275/35 ZR21 (103Y) XL FR

SportContact 7 ND0, 325/30 ZR21 (108Y) XL FR

ProContact RX ND0, 275/35 R21 103V XL FR

ProContact RX ND0, 325/30 R21 108V XL FR

WinterContact TS 860 S ND0, 265/45 R19 105V XL FR

WinterContact TS 860 S ND0, 295/40 R19 108V XL FR

WinterContact TS 860 S ND0, HL275/35 R21 105V XL FR

WinterContact TS 860 S ND0, HL315/30 R21 109V XL FR

SOURCE: Porsche