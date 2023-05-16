Polestar opens first electric vehicle retail location in Atlanta, Georgia

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, at 950 Battery Ave SE Atlanta, GA – also known as The Battery Atlanta

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, at 950 Battery Ave SE Atlanta, GA – also known as The Battery Atlanta.

“Polestar Atlanta is one more jewel in the Polestar crown” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “This beautiful, new Polestar Space represents the hard work that our partners and the team created to capitalize on the growing demand for EVs in Atlanta.”

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, which embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, this new location at The Battery Atlanta brings the brand to the local community, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

“Atlanta is the highest ranked city in the East for public electric vehicle charging, and the market is poised for tremendous EV growth. By opening this Polestar Space, we can introduce Polestar to Atlanta’s community,” said Jarred Sandler, Principal of Polestar Atlanta. “Atlanta’s robust public charging infrastructure makes it an easy decision to switch to an electric vehicle.”

“The Battery Atlanta proudly welcomes Polestar to our campus, furthering our commitment to best serving our community through sustainable programming,” said Jeremy Strife, Executive Vice President, Development for Braves Development Company.

Visitors to Polestar Atlanta can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has a NHTSA 5-star safety rating and saw the world debut of Google’s in car infotainment system. The car qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives. *

Customers can also experience the forthcoming Polestar 3 in augmented reality.

Polestar Atlanta is part of the brand’s continued retail expansion, with a goal of having Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.

SOURCE: Polestar