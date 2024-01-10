Polestar collaborates on Google’s automotive feature releases at CES

Polestar continues its strategic relationship with Google at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Polestar continues its strategic relationship with Google at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The latest innovations for cars with Google built-in are rolling out for Polestar cars, including new features that are available in Polestar 2. They are being demonstrated at Google’s Android booth at CES in Polestar 3.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “Google is one of our most important technology partners. Since launching Polestar 2 over three years ago, we have seen the Android Automotive OS ecosystem expand with a long list of new apps and functionalities being introduced. Our strong relationship continues to deliver new features for Polestar owners, and they will enrich Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 this year as well.”

Send a planned route from mobile device to car

Google is introducing a new feature that allows users to plan trips on Google Maps on their Android or iOS device and simply send the planned route to Google Maps built into their Polestar 2. The feature begins rolling out immediately.

In-car browsing with Google Chrome

Polestar has been an early adopter of in-car browsing, having launched the Vivaldi browser for Polestar 2 in 2021. Now, Chrome browser is starting to roll out for Polestar 2 in beta, bringing drivers a familiar and easy-to-use browsing experience while parked.

SOURCE: Polestar