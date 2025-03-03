Polestar Charge subscription offer expanded in the United Kingdom to include 2,754 more charging points

Polestar has added 2,754 charging points to its Polestar Charge subscription offer in the UK. Across its active European markets, that takes the total charging points included in the discounted offer to more than 62,000 across 41 charge operators

Polestar has added 2,754 charging points to its Polestar Charge subscription offer in the UK. Across its active European markets, that takes the total charging points included in the discounted offer to more than 62,000 across 41 charge operators. In addition, the standard Polestar Charge offer now gives direct access to over 900,000 individual charging points, for seamless and hassle-free public charging.

The 89% increase in charging points in the UK means subscribers can now take advantage of 30% discounted charging at 5,854 charging points locally. Six charging providers are included in the subscription:

1. IONITY

2. Sainsbury’s

3. Instavolt

4. MFG

5. Fastned

6. Applegreen

Matt Galvin, Managing Director of Polestar UK, says: “Our convenient Polestar Charge now provides Polestar drivers in the UK greater coverage across the country and a more personalised offering. With networks like IONITY, Sainsburys and Instavolt included in the 30% saving, we now offer 5,854 charging points in one app, meaning charging on the go is easier and more affordable than ever.”

Across Polestar’s active European markets, the total number of charging points included in the improved Polestar Charge subscription service has increased by 54%. Subscribers, travelling across select markets, can benefit from discounted charging at more than 62,000 charging points, over 21,000 more than before, across 41 charge operators. Now, over 900,000 individual charging points are available to Polestar Charge users, with the mix of large international and local providers in each market enabling a more personalised offer to local users.

All of the other standard benefits of Polestar Charge remain. With Polestar Charge, Polestar drivers have a more convenient solution to finding, accessing, and paying for public charging – reducing the need for additional subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags. This combines with the EV optimisation within Google Maps, which helps plan optimal charging stops along a route. Polestar 3 drivers continue to benefit from Plug & Charge technology, making public charging completely hassle-free.

SOURCE: Polestar