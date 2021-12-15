Polestar announces 270-mile EPA range, power upgrades, and efficiency aids for Polestar 2 electric fastback variants

Polestar, the pure play, premium electric car company, today announced the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor received one of the best ratings in its class by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – an estimate range of 270 miles

Polestar, the pure play, premium electric car company, today announced the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor received one of the best ratings in its class by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – an estimate range of 270 miles. This announcement comes alongside ongoing Over-The-Air (OTA) updates that are delivering new features to Polestar 2 owners and pre-empts a future option to purchase a performance software upgrade that adds an extra 67-hp for the dual-motor variant.

“We are pleased to announce the longest range of any Polestar yet,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America. “Alongside continual range improvements, we continue to offer new conveniences for our customers free of charge via OTA software downloads.”

Polestar continues to improve the Polestar 2 while its owners are living with it, thanks to OTA updates. The latest update is rolling out now, and includes a suite of new and improved features, including the ability to schedule charging sessions, allowing customers to take advantage of off-peak electricity pricing. The update also adds refinements to the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Polestar 2.

Other recent OTA additions include battery preconditioning when a DC charger is set as a destination so the driver can be back on the road after the quickest possible charge, SiriusXM satellite radio; and a Range Assistant app that is geared to improve driver efficiency and increase range confidence. There is also an Eco Climate function in the app that allows the driver to reduce demand on the battery, thereby extending range.

These updates are applicable to the full Polestar 2 model range, regardless of model year or variant.

Coming soon specifically for the Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor is a performance software upgrade designed to raises output to 476 hp and 502 lb. ft., an increase of an average 67 hp and 15 lb. ft. over the standard dual-motor car. The upgrade will be available to purchase and unlocks the additional performance via an OTA update. North American pricing and availability will also be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Polestar announced that the Long range Dual motor variant gained a range increase to an EPA-estimated 249 miles. Through OTA updates, 2021 Polestar 2 owners also received the additional range capability, a proof point in the company’s promise to continually enhance the ownership experience.

The single- and dual-motor Polestar 2 variants are available to order online at Polestar.com, and test drives can be scheduled at Polestar.com/test-drive. For those who prefer a physical car-buying experience, Polestar is rapidly expanding its network of retail “Spaces” throughout the United States, with 38 retail locations planned to be open by the end of 2022.

The most recent Spaces to open include Westport, CT, Washington, D.C., and Portland, OR. Each of these Spaces feature dedicated Polestar Specialists who can answer questions, schedule test drives, and assist with the digital ordering process.

Polestar also recently announced its intention to list on Nasdaq in connection with its proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

