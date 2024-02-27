Polestar 3 production starts; early test production successful in USA

Production of Polestar 3 has started in Chengdu, China. Additional production is slated to start in South Carolina, USA, in the middle of 2024

Production of Polestar 3 has started in Chengdu, China. Additional production is slated to start in South Carolina, USA, in the middle of 2024. The first early production test series in the American factory has been completed successfully.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO says: “This stunning car takes a significant step forward with start of production marking an important milestone on our journey from a one- to three-car company this year. We have also achieved launch readiness at the factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and are well on track with our plans to start manufacturing Polestar 3 in the USA.”

Polestar 3 will be the first Polestar to be produced on two continents, supporting the company’s growth ambitions across North America, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE: Polestar