Polestar 2 BST edition 230 explores performance design

Polestar has created a second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 within its Polestar Engineered portfolio – the BST edition 230

Polestar has created a second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 within its Polestar Engineered portfolio – the BST edition 230. Starting with the exceptional chassis modifications developed for ultimate thrills in the original BST edition, the new version puts more focus on performance design details.

“Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Unique design upgrades for the 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 include exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe available for either body colour.

All the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially developed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for BST edition cars.

A total of 230 units will be produced for European and North American Polestar markets, with cars available to order immediately online from 21 March 2023 at Polestar.com. Deliveries are expected from the third quarter of 2023.

SOURCE: Polestar