Pilot, GM, and EVgo connect travel corridors with EV chargers in over 25 states

Pilot Company, General Motors, and EVgo Inc. have reached a major milestone in their nationwide electric vehicle charging collaboration, now offering fast-charging infrastructure at more than 130 locations across 25-plus states. This expansive network is helping to connect major travel corridors, making long-distance EV road trips more convenient than ever.

As EV adoption grows and more drivers prepare for spring and summer travel, the expanded charging network makes it easier to plan road trips along major highways, including I-75 between Michigan and Georgia, and regional routes like Minneapolis to Milwaukee, Detroit to Cleveland, San Antonio to Houston, and Dallas to Nashville.

Bringing more charging to the open road

“As we strive to be the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys, our travel centers are uniquely able to fill a need for EV owners who are looking to make the most of their miles,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior VP of alternative fuels at Pilot. “The collaboration with General Motors and EVgo will continue to bring highway-based charging to more regions and routes where this infrastructure is needed.”

Pilot, GM, and EVgo, which first announced their partnership in 2022, are working to build up to 2,000 fast-charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J locations. These locations provide more than just charging: they also offer premium amenities that EV travelers may not find at traditional charging stations, including expansive lounges, free Wi-Fi, modernized restrooms, on-site restaurants, and a variety of grab-and-go food and beverage options.

Every location is well-lit in centrally located areas that are accessible 24/7, with modernized restrooms and round-the-clock team members. Many of Pilot’s charging locations offer overhead canopies and pull-through charging stalls that are more convenient than back-in stalls and accommodate drivers who are towing trailers.

Reliable fast charging for every journey

With EVgo’s high-power chargers delivering up to 350 kW, drivers can recharge in as little as 15 minutes, helping them get back on the road quickly. The network also offers Plug-and-Charge capabilities, enabling compatible EV models to automatically initiate and pay for a charging session simply by plugging in. GM EV drivers can access this seamless experience through their GM vehicle mobile apps.

Convenient and reliable charging infrastructure is crucial as EV adoption continues to grow. In 2024, U.S. EV sales reached 1.3 million, with fourth-quarter sales up 15% compared to the same period in 2023. GM saw an even greater surge, with its EV sales rising 50% in the quarter. To meet this growing demand for charging infrastructure, Pilot, GM, and EVgo remain committed to expanding the network and connecting even more highway corridors across the country.

Powering more confident EV travel

“Spring break is all about hitting the road, making memories, and enjoying the journey — not worrying about where to charge,” said Wade Sheffer, VP of GM Energy. “By expanding fast-charging access along major travel routes, our work with Pilot and EVgo is giving EV drivers more confidence to take long trips with ease. With more than 130 locations now open, we’re helping ensure charging is seamless and convenient, so drivers can focus on the adventure ahead.”

The EV driver community is already seeing the benefits, with positive feedback and consistently high ratings on PlugShare, highlighting the convenience and reliability of charging at Pilot and Flying J locations.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration with Pilot and GM, we continue to offer a customer-centric charging experience across our country’s most traveled corridors, building new infrastructure to connect rural, urban, and suburban communities,” said Dennis Kish, president of EVgo. “Infrastructure availability is a key factor for drivers considering EVs, and we will continue to deploy high-power charging infrastructure nationwide to support current and future EV drivers.”

SOURCE: GM