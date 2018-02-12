Peugeot makes luxury affordable on 3008 and all-new 5008 SUVs with the introduction of ‘GT Line Premium’ trim level

PEUGEOT’s 3008 SUV and all-new 5008 SUV are set to boast even greater appeal with the introduction of a new ‘GT Line Premium’ trim on both models.

Combining the versatility of the ‘GT Line’ trim and the luxury of its range-topping ‘GT’ specification, PEUGEOT’S all-new ‘GT Line Premium’ represents another tempting proposition for customers looking to make the most of the feature-rich 3008 and all-new 5008 SUVs.

With diversity of engine choice at the forefront of the ‘GT Line Premium’, the all-new specification will boast a total of five engines available to spec on the two models.

Ranging from the entry-level 1.2L PureTech 130 S&S engine, available OTR at £28,590 for the 3008 and £30,565 for the 5008, to the 2.0L BlueHDi 150 S&S, customers will be able to tailor their PEUGEOT SUV to their exacting needs.

Flaunting the most luxurious touches found on the ‘GT’, the enhanced ‘GT Line Premium’ specification offers a tranche of advanced technology features, including PEUGEOT Open and Go, its keyless entry and push button start functionality, and its foot-operated smart electric tailgate.

Designed to enhance comfort, the ‘GT Line Premium’ also boasts a driver seat multi-point massage function, driver and front passenger seat heating and a breath-taking panoramic opening glass roof flanked by blue ambient lighting, whilst 19” ‘Washington’ two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the enhanced design.

The new ‘GT Line Premium’ trim level on the 3008 SUV and all-new 5008 SUV is available to order now.

Mark Pickles, Marketing Director at PEUGEOT UK, commented: “From what we have seen of the impressive sales to date and recognition at industry awards, people are attracted by the diversity and quality of both the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV and all-new 5008 SUV. The broad range of features available on these two models have made them the astounding success they are and we want to ensure any customer can experience that.

“By adding an all-new trim level that incorporates some of the most popular features at a competitive price – and with a host of engine choices available – we’re confident that the ‘GT Line Premium’ will be a real crowd-pleaser for 2018.”

With the total equipment on the all-new trim level individually valued at £2,720, its pricing at just £2,125 and £1,850 over an equivalent 3008 SUV and 5008 SUV ‘GT Line’ specification respectively ensures the ‘GT Line Premium’ will present a feature-rich but affordable proposition to customers.

To learn more about PEUGEOT’s full SUV range, visit www.peugeot.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.